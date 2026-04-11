Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 513 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 3,977 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,116 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DVDN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.60. Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned 10.04% of Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio of publicly traded equities issued by residential and commercial mortgage REITs or business development companies. The funds objective is to provide quarterly dividends and long-term capital appreciation. DVDN was launched on Nov 2, 2023 and is issued by Kingsbarn.

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