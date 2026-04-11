Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and traded as low as $33.1410. Kone Oyj shares last traded at $33.4780, with a volume of 105,685 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KNYJY shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Kone Oyj to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kone Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kone Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kone Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kone Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kone Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.