Short Interest in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Decreases By 95.5%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 972 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 21,505 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

QFLR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.44. 71,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $492.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.78. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. QFLR was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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