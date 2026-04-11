Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Drops By 86.2%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,458 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 10,528 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,977. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

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The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (LDRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Treasury ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises US Treasury bonds Government, Treasury Investment Grade annually. LDRT was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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