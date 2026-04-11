Short Interest in iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Drops By 86.2%

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,458 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 10,528 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,977. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile
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