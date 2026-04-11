Short Interest in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Drops By 90.3%

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 216 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ GFGF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.63. 707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.86% of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Company Profile

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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