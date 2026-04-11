POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head-To-Head Review

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and indie Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $1.08 million 860.57 -$62.96 million ($0.56) -12.57 indie Semiconductor $217.39 million 2.99 -$143.07 million ($0.73) -3.99

Profitability

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than indie Semiconductor. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares POET Technologies and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -5,857.02% -38.88% -21.84% indie Semiconductor -66.23% -29.33% -13.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 indie Semiconductor 1 1 5 0 2.57

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 121.65%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

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POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About indie Semiconductor

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indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

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