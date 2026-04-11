3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK) Short Interest Down 92.9% in March

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,994 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 886,081 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,553,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MASK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded 3 E Network Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3 E Network Technology Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3 E Network Technology Group Trading Down 12.4%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 3 E Network Technology Group stock. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd ( NASDAQ:MASK Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,248,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd owned approximately 5.38% of 3 E Network Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,784. 3 E Network Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

3 E Network Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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