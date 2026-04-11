Head-To-Head Analysis: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clikia and ZipRecruiter”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A ZipRecruiter $448.95 million 0.38 -$32.99 million ($0.35) -5.72

Analyst Ratings

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZipRecruiter.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clikia and ZipRecruiter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZipRecruiter 1 4 0 0 1.80

ZipRecruiter has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.80%. Given ZipRecruiter’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZipRecruiter is more favorable than Clikia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of ZipRecruiter shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of ZipRecruiter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipRecruiter has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and ZipRecruiter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A ZipRecruiter -7.35% N/A -5.58%

Summary

ZipRecruiter beats Clikia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

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Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About ZipRecruiter

(Get Free Report)

ZipRecruiter, Inc. operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

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