Critical Analysis: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) vs. Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG)

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Wealth Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Natural Foods and Top Wealth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 1 6 3 0 2.20 Top Wealth Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

United Natural Foods currently has a consensus target price of $43.63, indicating a potential downside of 5.73%. Given United Natural Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Natural Foods is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

This table compares United Natural Foods and Top Wealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods -0.25% 6.05% 1.27% Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and Top Wealth Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $31.54 billion 0.09 -$118.00 million ($1.30) -35.60 Top Wealth Group $4.50 million 0.46 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

Top Wealth Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Natural Foods.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Top Wealth Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Top Wealth Group

(Get Free Report)

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.