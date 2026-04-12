Analyzing Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Free Report) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tri-Tech and Illinois Tool Works”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works $16.04 billion 4.86 $3.07 billion $10.49 25.79

Analyst Ratings

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tri-Tech and Illinois Tool Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Illinois Tool Works 5 7 2 0 1.79

Illinois Tool Works has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Tri-Tech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tri-Tech is more favorable than Illinois Tool Works.

Volatility & Risk

Tri-Tech has a beta of 36.31, suggesting that its share price is 3,531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tri-Tech and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works 19.11% 95.16% 19.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Tri-Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri-Tech

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Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Illinois Tool Works

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

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