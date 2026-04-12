Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as low as $909.00 and last traded at $924.2110, with a volume of 1086715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,072.35.

FICO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,832.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Trending Headlines about Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 874.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,784,000 after purchasing an additional 725,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $516,615,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,513,000 after purchasing an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $490,209,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,240.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,525.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

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Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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