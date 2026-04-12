Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,091 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7,363.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $123.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $124.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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