Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,242 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $47.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. The trade was a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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