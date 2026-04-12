Gibbs Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,835 CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.64, for a total value of $328,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,548,544.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $267,972.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,042.27. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,507 shares of company stock valued at $754,623 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NYSE:CSW opened at $290.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.45 and a fifty-two week high of $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.64.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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