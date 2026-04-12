Oak Thistle LLC Has $432,000 Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $866.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $916.22 and its 200-day moving average is $851.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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