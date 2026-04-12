McCarthy & Cox Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC

McCarthy & Cox trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 791,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,303,000 after buying an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 513,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 192,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $20,872,000.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

GSSC opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.92 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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