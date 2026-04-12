Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2026

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRFGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 647,850 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 19.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 902.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund’s principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

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