Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 647,850 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

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Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 19.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 902.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund’s principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

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