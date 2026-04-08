What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for COCP FY2028 Earnings?

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 2.0%

COCP stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,888,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,123.45. This trade represents a 2.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

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Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.

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