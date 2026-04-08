LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPLA. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $444.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $399.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.86.

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LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $297.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.43 and a 200-day moving average of $343.17. LPL Financial has a one year low of $266.62 and a one year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.LPL Financial’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total transaction of $336,975.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,768. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $675,196.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,838.15. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,837. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

Further Reading

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