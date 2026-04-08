SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 980.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,116,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,336 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $49,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

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