DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.80.

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DaVita Price Performance

DVA traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. DaVita has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $159.42.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 636,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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