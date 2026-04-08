Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BATS EFV opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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