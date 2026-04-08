Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF $XLE

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,868,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,696,000 after buying an additional 564,058 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,610,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,526,000 after buying an additional 673,700 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,547,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,836,000 after buying an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,294,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after buying an additional 464,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,971,000 after buying an additional 832,778 shares in the last quarter.

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Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of XLE stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 31,505,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,403,242. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $63.46.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Company Profile

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF is a State Street exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index, before expenses. The index is designed to provide broad representation of the energy sector within the S&P 500, covering companies in the oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services industries. Component companies are selected from the S&P 500 universe based on general industry classification, and the Energy Select Sector Index is one of eleven Select Sector Indexes that together comprise all S&P 500 constituents.

See Also

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