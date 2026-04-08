Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,285 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 1,487 call options.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 932,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,437. The company has a market capitalization of $968.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

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