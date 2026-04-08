Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Floor & Decor Put Options (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 53,381 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,661% compared to the typical volume of 3,031 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

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Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Up 9.7%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,382,000.

Shares of FND traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 908,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,731. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

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Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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