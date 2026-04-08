M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $231.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $244.50 to $231.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

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M&T Bank Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:MTB traded up $6.09 on Tuesday, reaching $218.20. The stock had a trading volume of 147,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.07 and a 200 day moving average of $203.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $239.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.25. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $206,679.33. Following the sale, the director owned 5,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,763.12. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Wisler sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.48, for a total transaction of $1,840,804.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,617.64. This trade represents a 63.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,092 shares of company stock worth $11,182,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in M&T Bank by 342.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

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M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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