Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $340.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advanced Energy Industries traded as high as $368.61 and last traded at $364.4910, with a volume of 75158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.32.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,349.83. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,172. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.76 and its 200-day moving average is $244.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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