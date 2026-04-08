Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.47. Approximately 201,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,261,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

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Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -152.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$304.60 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.24%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

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