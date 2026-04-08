Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF $XLE

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the quarter. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

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Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLE traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,505,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,403,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Profile

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF is a State Street exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index, before expenses. The index is designed to provide broad representation of the energy sector within the S&P 500, covering companies in the oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services industries. Component companies are selected from the S&P 500 universe based on general industry classification, and the Energy Select Sector Index is one of eleven Select Sector Indexes that together comprise all S&P 500 constituents.

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