Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.35. The company had a trading volume of 520,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,371. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.40. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $221.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, insider Earl E. Congdon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $4,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,162,113 shares in the company, valued at $424,055,222.69. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,977.06. This trade represents a 21.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $444,983,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $292,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,223,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,230,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 637.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,576,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $188,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Old Dominion Freight Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $215, signaling more bullish expectations for ODFL after signs of freight recovery. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $215, signaling more bullish expectations for ODFL after signs of freight recovery. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Old Dominion to Equal Weight (from Underweight) and lifted its target to $200, citing resilience in freight volumes — a clear vote of confidence that likely supported buying. Article Title

Wells Fargo upgraded Old Dominion to Equal Weight (from Underweight) and lifted its target to $200, citing resilience in freight volumes — a clear vote of confidence that likely supported buying. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup nudged its target to $218 and kept a Neutral rating — a modestly constructive move that implies upside but stops short of a buy recommendation. Article Title

Citigroup nudged its target to $218 and kept a Neutral rating — a modestly constructive move that implies upside but stops short of a buy recommendation. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target slightly to $183 but kept a Neutral rating; that target sits below the recent market price and represents downside risk under their view. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its target slightly to $183 but kept a Neutral rating; that target sits below the recent market price and represents downside risk under their view. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research bumped its target to $185 but maintained an Underperform rating, signaling continued downside bias from that shop despite the small target increase. Article Title

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.