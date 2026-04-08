Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Stock Price Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.76 and last traded at $84.2960. Approximately 90,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 276,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Billiontoone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Billiontoone from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Billiontoone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

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Billiontoone Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 433.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Billiontoone’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Billiontoone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLLN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $13,373,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $103,786,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000.

About Billiontoone

(Get Free Report)

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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