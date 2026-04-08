Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.7150. 635,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,260,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $5.00 to $5.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

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Sweetgreen Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $698.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.The firm had revenue of $155.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet bought 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,720.53. This trade represents a 24.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

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