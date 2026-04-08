Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.3950, with a volume of 13890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tootsie Roll Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.28 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 130.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 34.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 607.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based confectionery company best known for producing Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops. Headquartered in Chicago, the company manufactures a broad range of candy products, including fruit-flavored chews, gummies, mints and gum, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands. Its offerings are sold through mass-market retailers, convenience stores, specialty shops and vending channels.

The company traces its origins to 1896 when confectioner Leo Hirschfeld invented the Tootsie Roll in New York City.

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