Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $259,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,436,054.40. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $563,477.46.

Global-e Online Stock Up 4.2%

Global-e Online stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 249,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

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Global-e Online Company Profile

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Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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