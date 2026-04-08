AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded by Freedom Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Freedom Capital upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

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AngioDynamics Trading Up 5.9%

ANGO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.43. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Kotler Kevin bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,997,000. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,978,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 83.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,102,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,295,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 373,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded ANGO to “strong‑buy,” signaling increased confidence from a private/independent shop and likely attracting demand from momentum/upgrade‑driven investors. Freedom Capital Upgrade (Zacks)

Freedom Capital upgraded ANGO to “strong‑buy,” signaling increased confidence from a private/independent shop and likely attracting demand from momentum/upgrade‑driven investors. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near‑term and FY EPS estimates (Q1 & Q2 2027, FY2026 and FY2027, plus Q3/Q4 2027), narrowing expected losses and implying improving margins/operating performance — a clear fundamental catalyst supporting the stock. HC Wainwright Estimate Changes (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright raised several near‑term and FY EPS estimates (Q1 & Q2 2027, FY2026 and FY2027, plus Q3/Q4 2027), narrowing expected losses and implying improving margins/operating performance — a clear fundamental catalyst supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: AngioDynamics recently reported a quarterly beat with revenue up and losses narrowed (gross margin slipped), which validates the analyst upgrades and gives investors confidence about recovery in MedTech demand. Q3 Earnings Beat (Zacks)

AngioDynamics recently reported a quarterly beat with revenue up and losses narrowed (gross margin slipped), which validates the analyst upgrades and gives investors confidence about recovery in MedTech demand. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity cut its price target from $18 to $16 but kept a “buy” rating — this reduces the headline upside while still signaling conviction; the lower target may cap some near‑term gains despite the buy stance. Canaccord Price Target Change

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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