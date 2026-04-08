Muzinich & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. $BCSF

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,613 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for 3.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 52.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $121,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $980,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.48 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 36.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 109.80%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is a closed-end interval fund organized as a specialty finance company. Since commencing operations in March 2017, the company has focused on originating and acquiring debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. It is structured to offer investors access to private credit and special situations strategies that are typically unavailable through traditional public debt markets.

The firm’s core business activities include direct lending to U.S.

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