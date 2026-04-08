Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $283.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.47.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

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About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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