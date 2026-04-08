Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Roy Baynes Sells 10,000 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) Director Roy Baynes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,500. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 0.86.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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