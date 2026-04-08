Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$26.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$14.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,470.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,095,380.52. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

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Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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