Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Margaret Jenkins Sells 2,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Jenkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $91,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,223.33. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Citi Trends Trading Down 7.4%

CTRN opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $354.29 million, a P/E ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 2.04.

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Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $230.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.42 million. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRN

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Citi Trends by 143.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Citi Trends by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 758.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) is an off-price retail apparel chain that focuses on value-priced urban fashion apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise, including denim, sportswear, activewear, and seasonal styles, complemented by footwear, jewelry, cosmetics, and home goods. Through its purchasing model, Citi Trends sources closeouts, overstocks and canceled orders from name-brand vendors, enabling it to offer trending styles at competitive price points.

The company operates more than 500 stores across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, with typical store footprints of approximately 11,000 square feet.

Further Reading

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