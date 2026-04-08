OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPAL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

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OPAL Fuels Trading Down 0.8%

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $423.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $99.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.75 million. OPAL Fuels had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

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OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

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