Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.85 and traded as low as C$47.67. Altus Group shares last traded at C$48.43, with a volume of 129,829 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$67.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.43.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. Altus Group had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of C$108.96 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

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Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

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