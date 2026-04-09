Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $10.20. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.2150, with a volume of 472,268 shares.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

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Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,031,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 72,869 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund accomplishes this objective primarily through investments in a diversified portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local governments and their agencies across the United States. These securities may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, auction-rate securities and other types of tax-exempt debt.

To enhance yield, the fund employs leverage by borrowing against its assets, a strategy common among closed-end municipal funds.

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