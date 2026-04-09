GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and traded as low as $45.76. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 389,314 shares trading hands.
More GraniteShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting GraniteShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical relief (U.S.–Iran ceasefire) has triggered a rapid gold rally, driving a multi‑percent surge in bullion that lifts gold‑linked ETFs like BAR as investors reprice safe‑haven and liquidity flows in precious metals. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Surges 4% as Ceasefire Reshapes Macro Risks – Bullish Trend Reclaimed?
- Positive Sentiment: Central bank demand and sector commentary continue to support longer‑term gold fundamentals — more central banks adding gold and industry voices calling gold an “anchor” in diversified portfolios help underpin demand for BAR. Geopolitical risks pushing more central banks into gold – Central bank survey
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts flag that short‑term technical action could produce pullbacks after big overnight moves — a likely technical correction may cap near‑term upside even as the broader trend looks constructive. Traders should watch key technical levels that also guide BAR flows. Gold Edges Lower on Likely Technical Correction
- Neutral Sentiment: World Gold Council analysis says the recent selloff was driven by deleveraging/liquidity rather than a breakdown in fundamentals, implying any rebound in bullion (and BAR) could be durable but short‑term risks remain. Dissecting what really happened – and what didn’t – during gold’s Iran War selloff – World Gold Council
- Negative Sentiment: BAR’s own technicals present a headwind: shares recently crossed below the 50‑day moving average, a negative technical signal that can attract short‑term selling pressure even amid rising gold prices. Monitor volume and whether BAR reclaims the 50‑day line. GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why
GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.
Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Gold Trust
GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.
Further Reading
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