GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and traded as low as $45.76. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 389,314 shares trading hands.

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GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Gold Trust

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 16,545.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,864,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after buying an additional 2,847,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 506,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 451,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 160,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 421,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter.

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The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

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