Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Financial Review

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe -12.78% -8.65% -4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sibanye Gold and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 1 1 2 1 2.60 Ferroglobe 1 1 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sibanye Gold presently has a consensus price target of $19.93, indicating a potential upside of 50.84%. Ferroglobe has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Sibanye Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Gold is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

34.9% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Ferroglobe”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $7.25 billion 1.29 -$288.00 million N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.34 billion 0.59 -$170.70 million ($0.92) -4.60

Ferroglobe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Gold.

Dividends

Sibanye Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ferroglobe pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferroglobe pays out -6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferroglobe has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Gold beats Ferroglobe on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Gold

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Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Ferroglobe

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Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers. The company also offers silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. In addition, it offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. Further, the company provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Additionally, it operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States; and a charcoal production facility in South Africa, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. The company serves silicone chemical producers; aluminum and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. Ferroglobe PLC was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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