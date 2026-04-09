FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$220.14 and traded as low as C$193.49. FirstService shares last traded at C$196.65, with a volume of 49,813 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.00.

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FirstService Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$219.45.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FirstService

In other news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$214.00, for a total transaction of C$2,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,890,000. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $5,296,022. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

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FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

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