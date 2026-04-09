Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $13.98. Genie Energy shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 39,966 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Genie Energy Stock Up 3.3%

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $384.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 805,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 616,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 1,040.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

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Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is a diversified energy holding company that operates through two primary segments: upstream oil and natural gas exploration and retail energy supply. Its exploration arm, Genie Energy E&P, pursues development of oil shale resources and conventional hydrocarbon deposits, holding licenses for projects in regions such as Israel’s Shefela basin and Jordan’s oil shale formations. The division also explores select opportunities in North America, leveraging technical partnerships to advance resource evaluation and pilot production programs.

Genie Retail Energy provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small commercial customers under regulated and deregulated frameworks.

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