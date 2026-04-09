Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) vs. Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Head to Head Review

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS – Get Free Report) and Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock and Ralliant”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Senseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock $35.26 million 7.92 -$69.11 million ($1.69) -3.95 Ralliant $2.07 billion 2.39 -$1.22 billion $1.96 22.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ralliant. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ralliant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.4% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock and Ralliant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock 1 1 3 2 2.86 Ralliant 2 3 7 0 2.42

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $22.70, suggesting a potential upside of 239.82%. Ralliant has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than Ralliant.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock and Ralliant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock -195.72% -102.69% -54.87% Ralliant N/A N/A N/A

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Ralliant

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.