Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.61. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 478,730 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPRO

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $157.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.73. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Esther Rajavelu sold 87,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $207,484.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,012,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,534.76. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSK plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,989,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 208,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to address multidrug‐resistant bacterial infections. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company aims to advance a pipeline of oral and intravenous antibiotic candidates designed to treat serious infectious diseases that pose significant public health challenges.

The company’s lead candidate, tebipenem HBr, is an oral carbapenem antibiotic being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections caused by resistant Gram‐negative pathogens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.