Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $13.37. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 315,005 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

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Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 196,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,294.80. The trade was a 25.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $530,974. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 42,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company’s primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

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